KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Knoxville for a showdown at Thompson-Boling Arena that will feature current Raw Women’s Champion Knoxville native Bianca Belair.

Belair, an Austin-East Magnet High School and University of Tennessee alumna, claimed the Raw Women’s Championship earlier this month in Texas. On Monday night, she’ll return to her hometown to defend her title against Sonya Deville.

WWE Monday Night Raw is happening at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on TicketMaster and will not be available for purchase at the box office at this time.

WATE 6 Sports is aiming to bring updates from Monday night’s event and how Belair fares in defending her title.