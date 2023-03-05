KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of WWE’s flagship shows is returning to Knoxville later this year.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on May 12.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. EST.

This will be the first WWE event in Knoxville since Monday Night RAW hit Thompson-Boling Arena last year.

Knoxville native and WWE star Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s title at the event that also featured an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Thompson-Boling Arena has become a destination for major events since the University of Tennessee began selling alcohol at campus venues in 2019. Stevie Nicks, Eagles, Guns N’ Roses, and KISS have all scheduled concerts at the arena in 2023.

Last year, University of Tennessee track and field athlete Chandler Hayden joined WWE’s name, image and likeness program that gives college athletes access to exclusive training and resources.