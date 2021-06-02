Zoo Knoxville closing Saturday ahead of Zoofari fundraiser

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is hosting its largest annual fundraiser Saturday and will have to close to prepare for the event.

Zoofari 2021: Havana Nights will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The zoo will not be open to the public for the entire day.

This year’s theme was chosen in celebration of the new Cuban crocodiles in the newly opened Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, better known as ARC.

After going entirely virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be a combination of in-person and virtual attendees. For 34 years the funds raised from the event have gone to support the zoo’s conservation and education programs as well as the care for the more than 750 animals at Zoo Knoxville.

Virtual tickets are still available and can be purchased at zooknoville.org. You can also support the zoo by bidding in the Zoofari Auction at handbid.app.link/zoofari2021 or downloading the Handbid app and searching for “Zoofari 2021: Havana Nights.”