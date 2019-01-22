Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office hosting Youth Academy classes

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is giving students the opportunity to learn about law enforcement firsthand. They are hosting a series of Sheriff’s Youth Academy classes over the summer for kids in fourth grade and up.

There are four four-day sessions for fourth grade, fifth grade, middle school and high school. Kids can learn about everything from handcuffing to criminal investigations and K9 units.

The fourth grade class is June 3-7 from 8 a.m. to noon, the fifth grade class is June 17021 from 8 a.m. to noon, the middle school class is July 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the high school class is July 15-19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch are provided. Participants must be able to complete physical training, including a qualifying obstacle course.

If your child is interested in attending, you should email Officer Gary Howard at garyhoward911@gmail.com.