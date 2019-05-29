Knoxville police investigating shooting that left one hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are investigating after one juvenile was hospitalized in what is believed to be an accidental shooting.

KPD officers say the victim arrived at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8:20 last night. They say they believe the victim was shot after playing with the gun.

We’re told the victim initially gave the wrong location when asked about the shooting. Officers believe the shooting actually happened along Tarleton Avenue.

They say the victim and his friend were playing with the gun when it accidentally discharged. The victim was admitted with serious injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers say witnesses and friends of the victim are not cooperating with the investigation.