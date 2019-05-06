Speaker Casada's chief of staff asks for forgiveness for things he has done in the past Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Last Friday the Speaker’s chief of staff said it was not in his nature to send racist text message.

Today, there’s more to the story.

Cade Cothren says he is a very different person now than what he was three years ago.

In a joint statement from his boss Republic Speaker Glen Casada, Chief of Staff Cothren says, "Regarding the texts in question, I readily admit that I sent some of them.”

News reports broke on the final day of the legislative session that wondered if Cothren sent some racist texts.

The next day Cothren said, “It’s not in my nature to do so.”

On Monday, Cothren and Speaker Casada said the texts were sent three years ago in reference to drug use.

The Speaker said Cothren came to him at the time, “saying he was dealing with some personal issues.”

The Speaker said he “presumed those issues were drug-related” and that Cothren, who at the time was House Republican Caucus spokesperson, was getting help.

Cothren confirmed that some of the drug use took place in a legislative office.

“Because of that,” says the speaker, “I gave him a second chance. I believe in second chances.”

Cothren ended his statement by saying, “I ask for grace, acceptance, and forgiveness as I continue to work towards overcoming this time in my past.”

The Speaker also said Monday he’s glad to give Cothren a second chance.

News 2 received this statement from Cothren Monday:

“Because this happened several years ago, I can sincerely say it is hard for me to remember things with absolute clarity. I can confirm, however, I have said and done things in the past that I’m not proud of, and I won’t hide from that. However, those who know my heart, know that I am nothing even remotely resembling a racist. I believe that all people are created equally in God’s eyes.”

Earlier on Monday Cothren also sent this longer statement, admitting that he sent some text messages.