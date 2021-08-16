Skip to content
Hunger Action Month
Nexstar stations to collect donations for Feeding America
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Video
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges brought on by pandemic
Video
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity
Video
Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America after experiencing Milwaukee’s hospitality
Video
Hunger expected to rise in 23 global hotspots, UN warns
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ health
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
Groups step up to help seniors amidst food insecurity concerns during pandemic
Video
Government to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
