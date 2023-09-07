KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is kicking off Hunger Action Month by asking people to donate peanut butter.

The nonprofit held a kick-off breakfast on Thursday, September 7, with the Blount Partnership. During the event, people were asked to bring in peanut butter, which is one of the food bank’s super foods. Second Harvest is focusing on bringing in peanut butter donations throughout Hunger Action Month.

“Our food banks still heavily relies on food donations, specifically protein. So, we’re looking at your peanut butters, canned tunas, canned meat, beans. All of that really good superfoods so that we can give that food to our neighbors,” said Madison Bowers, marketing manager for Second Harvest. She added that for sunflower butter is a good alternative for those with peanut allergies.

Hunger Action Month is a national campaign by Feeding America designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger throughout the month of September. This month-long campaign brings attention to the issues that surround poverty, hunger, and nutrition access across the nation.

With inflation rates continuing to present hardships for East Tennessee residents, Second Harvest is calling for additional support. For those who would like to learn more or donate, click here.

In 2022, the food bank distributed more than 24 million pounds of food to more than 182,500 people each month according to Blount Partnership.