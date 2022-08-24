Frugal Friday on WATE!

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
85°
LIVE NOW
Watch 6 p.m. news
Knoxville
85°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Behind the Badge
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Missing People
Money Talks on Midday
National/World
Politics from The Hill
Positively Tennessee
Rankings & Lists
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Tennessee Treasures
Washington Bureau
What the Tech?
Download WATE news app
Anderson County news
Blount County news
Cocke County news
Jefferson County news
Knox County news
Loudon County news
Roane County news
Sevier County news
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Frugal Friday deals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Work in Progress with Dapper Dandies
Top Stories
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
Video
Top Stories
Knox Food Fest a success, plans return
Video
Hot Air Balloon Festival lights up Townsend
Video
Handmade felt hat designs for everyone
Video
State’s only bird managing park is in East TN
Video
Sports
Friday Frenzy + Live Scoreboard
Pigskin Previews
High School
Ice Bears
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Titans
Top Stories
Knoxville Ice Bears name 7th coach in team history
Video
Top Stories
Len Dawson, legendary Chiefs QB, dies at 87
Top Stories
Tennessee names new radio voice of Lady Vol basketball
ABC to air NCAA women’s basketball title game for …
UT linebacker suspended after domestic assault arrest
ETSU to pay ex-coach they planned to fire $150,000
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Frugal Friday on WATE!
Trending Stories
East TN fugitive considered armed and dangerous
When to expect federal student loan forgiveness
Trooper, Marion Co. Deputy killed in helicopter crash
8 taken to hospital after Freon leak at Knox Co school
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
Not your parents’ UT: Changing campus excites students
What is ‘smishing’? USPS sees rise in delivery scams
Still paying student loans? New option for payback