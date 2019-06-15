Bonnaroo 2019: Photos from Day 2

WATE
by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff
Mike Gordon of Phish performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Solange performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Austin Brown of Parquet Courts performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Festival goers attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Page McConnell of Phish performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Childish Gambino performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Trey Anastasio of Phish performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Jack Evan Met of AJR performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Clementine Creevy performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Scott Holiday of Rival Sons performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Adinda Meertins of Monsieur Perine performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Joe Duplantier of Gojira performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Tabor Allen performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Courtney Barnett performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Nicole Roesk, left, and Halla Williams attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Nicolas Junca, from left, Catalina Garcia, Abstin Caviedes, and Adinda Meertins of Monsieur Perine perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
A festival goer is seen crowd surfing during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Devin O'Brien performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Kota Tyree attends the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Reid Jett, left, and Holli Brooks attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Nicole Roesk, left, and Halla Williams attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
Kota Tyree attends the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)