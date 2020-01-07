Bonnaroo 2020 lineup in photos

WATE 6 On Your Side
INDIO, CA - APRIL 12: Bassnectar performs onstage during day 1 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: Dave Bayley (L) and Drew MacFarlane of Glass Animals perform on the Panorama Stage during the 2017 Panorama Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Panorama)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Flume presentrs on stage during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images for ARIA)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Killer Mike and El-P from Run The Jewels performs at "Lorde Melodrama World Tour" at Barclays Center on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
British band 'The 1975', Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann perform during the BRIT Awards 2019 ceremony and live show in London on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 18: Jason Isbell performs at Gibson's Opening Party during Summer NAMM 2019 at Wildhorse Saloon on July 18, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Gibson)
Kevin Parker of Australian band Tame Impala performs during the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 4, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Grace Potter performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary “THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH” at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Vampire Weekend on stage at "Not So Silent Night," a RADIO.COM Event at Barclays Center on December 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For RADIO.COM)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: Recording artist Leon Bridges performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Lizzo performs at Sydney Opera House on January 06, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)
BANGKOK, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 16: Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard perform on day one of the Maho Rasop Festival 2019 on November 16, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 26: DaBaby performs onstage during the Power 105.1'S Powerhouse 2019 presented by AT&T at Prudential Center on October 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion (C) performs onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: Flogging Molly performs at Irving Plaza on May 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform on stage during the Tenacious D concert during the Rock in Rio 2019 at Cidade do Rock on September 28, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: REZZ performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh and Francois Comtois of Young the Giant perform onstage during OZY FEST 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Ozy Media)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Maynard Keenan of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)