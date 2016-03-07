Dolly Parton through the years in photos

WATE 6 On Your Side
by: Annie Culver
Dolly Parton, country singer-composer in February 1975. (AP)
Country singing star Dolly Parton is seen in 1977. (AP)
American singer Dolly Parton performs during her Toyko concert on Monday, July 30, 1979. The popular vocalist, who won a Grammy award that year, sang 20 songs before a crowd of 1,600. (AP)
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton appear in a scene from the 1980 movie 'Nine to Five.' (IPC Films/ Twentieth Century Fox Corporation)
Dolly Parton appear in a scene from the 1980 movie 'Nine to Five.' (20th Century Fox Corporation)
Alan Light describes this photo, which he says was taken in Hawaii: 'Dolly parton holds my niece Amy as my sister Jan looks on. Photo taken at the Kahala Hilton Hotel, May 1984.' (Flickr/Alan-Light)
In 1986 Dolly Parton was honored with a 7-foot-tall bronze statue that was erected in front of the Sevier County Courthouse in Sevierville.
Dolly Parton appears in this 1987 publicity photo. (Mario Casilli)
Dolly Parton appears at the 1988 People's Choice Awards. the singer and actress won two awards, one for Favorite All-Around Female Entertainer and one for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Program. (Alejo Castillo/Flickr)
Dolly Parton and Olympia Dukakis appear in a scene from the 1989 movie 'Steel Magnolias.' (Rastar Films/Columbia TriStar Films)
Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts appear in a scene from the 1989 movie 'Steel Magnolias.' (Rastar Films/Columbia TriStar Films)
Dolly Parton and James Woods appear in a scene from the 1992 movie 'Small Talk.' She plays a woman who ditches her small town life for Chicago, where she becomes a successful radio show host. (Hollywood Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures)
Griffin Dunne, James Woods, Charles Fleischer appear in a scene from the 1992 movie 'Small Talk.' She plays a woman who ditches her small town life for Chicago, where she becomes a successful radio show host. ( Hollywood Pictures/Buena Vista...
Dolly Parton talks during a news conference for the opening of hte Dixie Stampede attraction in Orlando, Florida in 2003. Parton said: 'I hope people see the brain underneath the wig and the heart beneath beneath the boobs.' (AP)
Dolly Parton performs at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco.
Country singer Dolly Parton rehearses the Oscar nominated best original song 'Traelin' Thru,' from the film 'Transamerica,' during a rehearsal for the 78th Academy Awards on Monday, February 27, 2006 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton, nominated for an Oscar for the best original song for 'Travelin' Thru' from the film 'Transamerica,' arrives fort he 78th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 5, 2006, in Los Angeles
Dolly Parton appears at the studios of the radio station WXTU 92.5 FM in Philadelphia in November 2007
Dolly Parton appears on the cover ofher album 'Backwoods Barbie.' It was released on February 26, 2008.
Dolly Parton appears in a publicity photo promoting her album 'Backwoods Barbie.' It was released on February 26, 2008.
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville on Nov 8, 2009 along with Charlie Daniels and Kid Rock.
From left: 'American Idol' album Diana DeGarmo, Dolly Parton, Dee Hoty and mamie Parris apear at the world premier of the nationl tour of '9 to 5: The Musical' at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville on September 21, 2010.
Lynn Anderson, Dolly Parton and Naomi Judd appear at the world premier of the national tour of '9 to 5: The Musical'
DOLLY PARTON'S HEARTSTRINGS. Source: Netflix