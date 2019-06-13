GALLERY: St. Louis Blues win first ever Stanley Cup

WATE
by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, Alexander Steen, and Jaden Schwartz, during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer)
A St. Louis Blues fan at a hoists a replica Stanley Cup in celebration at a watch party in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis after the Blues scored a goal Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins in Boston. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) (Scott Kane)
A shot by St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly settles in the net behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, for the first goal during Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer)
The puck bounces off the post behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland, and Zdeno Chara, right, of Slovakia, during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube, right, watches as Ryan O'Reilly (90) speaks to teammates on the bench during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington turns a shot away during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington catches the puck during the third period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, left, of Slovakia, reaches behind goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, to keep the puck from crossing the goal line during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (Bruce Bennett/Pool via AP) (Bruce Bennett)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, during the third period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues' celebrate Brayden Schenn's goal, right, during the third period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, stretches to make a save against Boston Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom (20), of Sweden, during the third period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, left, crashes to the ice in front of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the third period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) celebrates his goal with teammates behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask of Finland, during the third period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy checks the clock as time winds down during the third period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn, right, mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, to celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
The St. Louis Blues celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, left, of Slovakia, congratulates St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington for the Blues' win over the Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' David Perron carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues fans celebrate the team's victory over the Boston Bruins in Boston in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) (David Carson)
St. Louis Blues fans celebrate the team's win against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Boston, outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) (David Carson)
St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev, left, and Vladimir Tarasenko, both of Russia, hold the Stanley Cup as fans celebrate after the Blues won Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer)