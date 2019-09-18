1  of  2
Garth Brooks in photos

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019 - Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks, right, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

In this photo made on Friday, May 17, 2019, Country music performer Garth Brooks speaks during a news conference in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Country musician Garth Brooks jokes with reporters during a news conference in Mile High Stadium Friday, June 7, 2019, in Denver. Brooks is making a stop Saturday in Denver as part of "The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour." (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Garth Brooks performs at Joe's in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. Garth has partnered with Seagram's 7 Crown to secure 700,000 pledges to #JoinThePact, a pledge to never drive impaired. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks performs at Joe's in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. Garth has partnered with Seagram's 7 Crown to secure 700,000 pledges to #JoinThePact, a pledge to never drive impaired. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

