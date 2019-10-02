Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving 2019

Gallery
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

Share this story