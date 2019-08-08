Photos: Day 4 of Eric Boyd trial for slayings of Christian-Newsom

WATE
Defense attorney Clinton Frazier, left, asks George Thomas, right, about the house on Chipman Street during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
George Thomas, left, on the witness stand during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, top, asks Ethel Freeman to locate her Washington Ridge apartment on a map during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Mary Newsom, mother of Christopher Newsom, is questioned on the witness stand by Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, right, during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Deena Christian, mother of Channon Christian, on the witness stand during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Former KPD officer Timothy Schade, left, shows the jury the trash bags used to wrap Channon Christian before she was stuffed into a trash can during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Former KPD officer Timothy Schade, left, shows the jury the trash Channon Christian was stuffed into in 2007 during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Eric Boyd during his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Patricia Resig of KPD shows the jury bullets found in Christopher Newsom's back during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Daphne Sutton cries on the witness stand as Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, left, shows Sutton a pair of jeans owned by Christian but given to Sutton by Lemaricus Davidson during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Sutton was in a relationship with Davidson at the time of the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in 2007. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)