Photos: Day 4 of Eric Boyd trial for slayings of Christian-Newsom

Daphne Sutton cries on the witness stand as Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, not pictured, shows Sutton a pair of jeans owned by Christian but given to Sutton by Lemaricus Davidson during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Sutton was in a relationship with Davidson at the time of the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in 2007. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)