PHOTOS: Fire at Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling

WATE
by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff
Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling in Old North Knoxville on fire on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (David Killibrew / WATE)
Smoke from the fire in Old North Knoxville seen from Maynardville Highway in Halls on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Sydney McCurry)
A photo from a drone showing the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling fire. (Photo courtesy of Clay DeFoor)
Smoke from the fire at Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling in Old North Knoxville is seen here from near Market Square in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Marshall Hughes / WATE)
(Photo: WATE)
View of the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling fire from a downtown Knoxville office. (Photo courtesy of Robert Lockwood)
The view of the smoke from the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling fire from Emory Road in Powell. (Photo courtesy Joe C. Perry) .
The Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling fire as see from Morelia and Bond streets on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Mike Gann)
Marilyn Bickford took this photo of the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling fire at Fountain City Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.. (Photo courtesy of Marilyn Bickford)
The fire at Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling in Knoxville on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (Photo courtesy Garrett Noffsinger)
Here is a photo of the smoke from the fire at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling as viewed from the 6th floor of the John C. Hodges Library on the UT campus. (Photo courtesy of David Ratledge)
Smoke plume from the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling fire in Knoxville on May 1, 2019.
Smoke billows from the fire Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling on Hancock Street in Knoxville on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Brian Engelstad / WATE)
Scene at Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling on Hancock Street in Knoxville on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Gabriella Pagan /. WATE)
Smoke rolls into the sky from Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Knoxville. (Photo courtesy of Debi Webb)
Smoke in the sky near my house near Spring Hill Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of Dakota Makres)
The North Knoxville recycling facility fire on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, taken from from John Tarleton Park. (Photo courtesy of Debi Webb)