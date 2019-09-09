PHOTOS: Hurricane Dorian destruction in the Bahamas

WATE
A man carries clothes over what remains of homes in the area called The Mudd after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian, as he prepares to evacuate Abaco Island, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Dorian was the most powerful hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas' recorded history. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A boat sits grounded in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
Avery Parotti from United States, center, waits for evacuation to Nassau at the Port in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A broken palm, is silhouetted by the the sunrise, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A home damaged by Hurricane Dorian is surrounded by debris in Eastern Shores just outside of Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Cars sit amid the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. It's been nearly a week after Dorian roared in from the sea as the most powerful hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas’ recorded history. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A abandoned high heel shoe lays in the mud in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in an area called The Mudd, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Dorian was the most powerful hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas' recorded history. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Debris fills an area called The Mudd in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Dorian was the most powerful hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas' recorded history. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)