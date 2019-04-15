PHOTOS: Remembering Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

WATE
by: Marion Kirkpatrick
The Cathedral of Notre Dame, Our Lady, on the island called Ile de la Cite in Paris, France, is shown in 1911. (AP Photo)
Among the wreckage of St. Lo, France, on July 31, 1944, now being cleared by U.S. engineers, is the tower of Notre Dame Cathedral almost isolated. (AP Photo)
U.S. soldiers fill the pews of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France, April 16, 1945, during the GI memorial service for U.S. President Roosevelt. (AP Photo/Morse)
This is a nighttime view of the Cathedral of Notre Dame, Our Lady, on the island called Ile de la Cite in Paris, France, in 1933. (AP Photo)
Precautionary measures have been taken to protect the statues and sculptured stones of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris against Aerial bombardments on Sept. 12, 1939. Sandbags piled up as a protection against some of the carved stonework. (AP Photo)
General view of memorial services for President Franklin D. Roosevelt which were held in Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France on April 15, 1945. Gen. Charles DeGaulle is seated beneath the American flag, left. (AP Photo)
German shells burst alongside the Cathedral of Notre Dame De La Garde on a hill in Marseilles, France on August 31, 1944, as enemy artillery is turned on the South France port after French troop entered the city. (AP Photo/U.S. Signal Corps Photo)
Aerial view taken from the Concorde square Ferris wheel, showing people strolling through the Tuileries gardens with the Louvre museum in background, Friday, Dec. 30, 2005. The Notre-Dame cathedral is seen rear right. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A view of the Paris skyline showing the Gothic Towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, and at right the tower of the new Science University, taken on August 7, 1972. (AP Photo)
Small head, short nape, wavy fringe, the tendancies for the 1971-72 hairstyle presented as the �New Chic Line� with Notre Dame Cathedral as background in Paris, Sept. 22, 1971. (AP Photo/Levy)
Pope John Paul II attends the celebration of a beatification mass at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris Friday Aug.22,1997. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
A general view of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral with its new lighting design, shortly after it was inaugurated by Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe in Paris, Tuesday Dec. 12, 2006. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)
The front elevation of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, on April 18, 1967. (AP Photo)
The funeral of former French President Charles De Gaulle at Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris, France, on Nov. 12, 1970, was attended by many heads of state and members of European Royal families and President of the United States Richard Nixon. (AP Photo)
A patrol of U.S. troops picks its way through the blasted ruins of Saint-Lo, France, toward the Notre Dame Cathedral, to rid the town of any possible French or German artillery spotters who might still be there, July 1944. (AP Photo)
View from the top of the Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral with the Eiffel Tower in the background as the religious statues descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Detail of a religious statue perched atop Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral as it descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration, in Paris Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Workers secure a religious statue perched atop Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral as it descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration, in Paris Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The 16 greenish-gray copper statues, which represent the twelve apostles and four evangelists, are lowered by a 100 meter (105 yard) crane onto a truck to be taken for restoration in southwestern France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The religious statues with St. Thomas, at right, perched atop Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, are loaded on a truck as part of a restoration, in Paris Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)