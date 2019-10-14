Photos: Tennessee beats Mississippi State

WATE 6 On Your Side
Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) celebrates their 20-10 win over Mississippi State an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8) runs for yardage as he's hit by Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) tries to make a catch as he's hit by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) celebrates with defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) and linebacker Daniel Bituli (35) after making an interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) walks off the field after a 20-10 loss to Tennessee in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd (10) runs for a touchdown as he's hit by Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (25) returns an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Mississippi State offensive lineman Greg Eiland (55) tackles Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (25) after Flowers intercepted a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (41) celebrates with defensive backs Trevon Flowers (25) and Nigel Warrior (18) after intercepting pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) runs for yardage as he's hit by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) and defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)