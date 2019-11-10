PHOTOS: Tennessee vs Kentucky

WATE 6 On Your Side
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) carries during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by Kentucky defensive back Jamari Brown (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch (27) and defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) runs with the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) is tackled by Kentucky safety Jordan Griffin (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Asim Rose (10) is tackled by several Tennessee defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer, left, scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (20) gets away from Tennessee's Shawn Shamburger (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)