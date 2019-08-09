Photos: Testimony continued Friday in the trial of Eric Boyd in Christian-Newsom murders

WATE
TBI's Randall Nelson shows the jury a camisole worn by Channon Christian that he sampled during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Eric Boyd enters the courtroom his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
TBI's Jennifer Millsaps, right, examines the trash can Channon Christian was found in as Knox County Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton, left, watches on during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Eric Boyd exits the court room following Knox County Medical Examiner Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan's questioning from the state during his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool
TBI's Jennifer Millsaps holds up a shirt worn by Eric Boyd during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Knox County Medical Examiner Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan shows the trajectory of the bullets shot at Christopher Newsom during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)
Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, left, holds a map of where the Ridgebrook Apartments are located while Danielle Lightfoot, right, points out specific areas on the map during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)