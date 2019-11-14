PHOTOS: The 53th annual CMA Awards in Nashville

WATE 6 On Your Side
Hosts Reba McEntire, from left, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dolly Parton, center, performs "God Only Knows", "There Was Jesus", and "Faith" with Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone, right, of For King & Country at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dolly Parton, left, performs "God Only Knows", "There Was Jesus", and "Faith" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks speaks in the press room after winning the entertainer of the year award at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves poses in the press room with awards for female vocalist of the year and music video of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood performs "Drinking Alone" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kelsea Ballerini performs "homecoming queen?" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Blake Shelton, left, and Garth Brooks perform "Dive Bar" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kacey Musgraves, left, and Willie Nelson perform "The Rainbow Connection" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Maren Morris performs "Girl" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Jennifer Wayne, from left, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June, Ashley McBryde, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae and Lindsay Ell perform "Girl Crush" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Jenee Fleenor, left, and Blake Shelton perform "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Maren Morris accepts the award for album of the year for "Girl" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Thomas Rhett, from top left, Lauren Akins, Willa Gray Akins, bottom left, and Ada James Akins arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kacey Musgraves, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks poses in the press room with the entertainer of the year award at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Thomas Rhett and Willa Gray Akins arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Terri Clark, right, performs "Born to Fly" as Jennifer Nettles, from left, Crystal Gayle, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood look on at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Lindsay Ell, left, and Kelsea Ballerini perform "Girl Crush" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)