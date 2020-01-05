PHOTOS: Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset

WATE 6 On Your Side
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field for an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill hands off to running back Derrick Henry, left, in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser, center, catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs from New England Patriots defenders in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry goes over New England Patriots defenders for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, congratulates running back Derrick Henry after his touchdown dive in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A cameraman focuses on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, after he landed out of bounds following a run in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Fog hovers over the field in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots fans stand by a sign supporting quarterback Tom Brady in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady's contract expires at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
A New England Patriots reacts after a play in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after a series of plays in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
El running back de los Titans de Tennessee Derrick Henry deja atrás al safety de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra Duron Harmon, en la primera mitad del juego de playoffs del sábado 4 de enero de 2020, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)