PHOTOS: Vols get 31st straight home win

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (21) dunks over Florida A&M center Evins Desir (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Florida A&M center Evins Desir, right, works for a shot as he's defended by Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) shoots over Florida A&M guard Rod Melton Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dunks the ball over Florida A&M forward DJ Jones (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Florida A&M guard Kamron Reaves (2) tries to shoot over Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) drives the ball up court past Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 72-43. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Florida A&M center Evins Desir (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)