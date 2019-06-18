PHOTOS: WATE 6 On Your Side Father’s Day

WATE
My husband Lucious has all of the best qualities of my Daddy. They both are fun, loving and super engaged dads!
Happy Father's day Dad! You are amazing in every which way and thank you for all of the love and support. I love you so much!
Matt Hinkin with his wife and son.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Thanks for always giving me someone to look up to.
My Dad is the person I credit for my sense of humor, storytelling skills, and love of entertaining. I’m a seriously proud daughter who loves her Dad!!
I’m blessed to have a loving father and an amazing, hilarious and sweet husband. Two strong men surrounded by an all girl squad of daughters, granddaughters and now a great-granddaughter!
My Dad has always been my biggest cheerleader in life. Thanks for always believing in me! Love you Dad...Happy Father’s Day!
Kirstie Crawford with her dad David Crawford.
Ken Weathers: My dad and son when they came to visit last year and watch my son perform in his high school marching band.
Justin Kiefer's Father's Day throwback!
Justin Kiefer with his family.
Don Dare and his dad (Don). Devoted to family and a hard worker. Miss him dearly.
Through tears and laughter, from kindergarten to prom, and everything in between, you've been my hero. Thank you for being my dad, but also my best friend! Happy Father's Day!
Happy Father’s Day to my amazing dad! . He has a huge heart and has taught both my brother and I the importance of being kind to others, enjoy life, and always give your best at whatever you do. Love you Dad!
Doug Currin with his family + a throwback photo of he and his dad in New York City.