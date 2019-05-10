PHOTOS: WATE 6 On Your Side Mother’s Day

WATE
by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff
Mommy (Veronica) Smith; Tearsa, Kherington and Chase. #mothersday
You raised me like no other mother. No one compares. I'm grateful and love you very much.
Not a day goes by when I don't think of her in some way and my brothers and I always have a story of her love and compassion, humor, grace and caring nature that was her hallmark of a mom to seven children.
When I think about my mom raising 6 kids, working full time as a nurse (and doing it while dad was in Vietnam), I am even more amazed. Thanks for all you’ve done & continue to do MOM! Happy Mother’s Day!
My mom, Patsy is a very caring individual who taught me how important it is to respect others and to always treat others how you wish to be treated.
Happy Mother's Day! You are amazing in every way and I'm so thankful that you are my Mom. I love you so much!
My mom is my biggest fan. Even though my parents live in Houston, they rarely miss any of my sportscasts. I've converted my mom into quite the Vols fan!
Me and my momma, Peggy, in Mexico earlier this year. Thankful on this Mother’s Day (and everyday) for the woman who taught me right from wrong, compassion, empathy and to never stop striving for a better tomorrow.
Happy Mother's Day to the person who answers all 15 of my calls a day and never gets annoyed, I love you mom!
My mother is no longer with us, but all I’ve learned from her, from her faith to her grace to compassion for others, is something that I cherish in my daughters, and am proud to already see in my granddaughter. Love lives forever!
My mom Jenny is one of the most caring individuals I know. I feel so blessed to be able to have her in my life. She's a great mother, grandmother and mother-in-law!
Being a mother is the most important and fulfilling thing I do. I treasure our Mommy/Daughter Days, the way my daughter makes me laugh...and I love to see the incredible young lady she is becoming.
She's the woman I aspire to be: Strong, considerate, compassionate, and beautiful. Her heart is big enough for everyone and shows others she cares through her actions.
She's my best friend, my look-alike, coach, therapist, and hype man. I am so lucky to have my mom and even luckier she doesn't get mad when I call her Suze.
Me and my momma Lori in St. Louis!
My favorite person - my mom, Judi.