Tennessee Vols at SEC Media Days 2019

WATE
Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Tennessee players at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Eric Altenhof / WATE)
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Eric Altenhof / WATE)
Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Eric Altenhof / WATE)