Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff
Pat Summitt (left) and Joan Cronan (right). Cronan currently serves as the Athletic Director Emeritus for the University of Tennessee after serving there as Women’s Athletic Director for nearly three decades.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Athletic Director, University of Tennessee Joan Cronan attends the 37th Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation ) (Theo Wargo)
Valerie Still is the first woman to have her jersey retired at University of Kentucky, in any sport, and inducted in the charter class of the University of Kentucky’s Hall of Fame.
Valerie Still is the University of Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, guiding them to the 1982 SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. She went on to lead the Columbus Quest to back-to-back (1997-1998) ABL Championships.
Carolyn Bush Roddy won the Texas Panhandle Player of the Year in 1975. she also led the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens to two AAU National Championships, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding both years.
Carolyn Bush Roddy was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Hiwassee Junior College.
Ruth Riley poses with her piece of the net after guiding Notre Dame to their first NCAA Division I National Championship in 2001. Riley also won the 2001 Naismith Player of the Year, given to the year's best men's and women's NCAA basketball player.
Ruth Riley poses with her gold medal won with Team USA Basketball at the 2004 Olympics in Athens
Ticha Penichiero was a two-Time Kodak All-American (1997, 1998) and the Wade Trophy Winner (1998). She also was a Russian League Champion (2007), EuroLeague Champion (2007), Czech League Champion (2011), and Turkish League Champion (2012).
Ticha Penicheiro was named to the 2016 WNBA Top 20 players of all time. She is a 4-Time WNBA All-Star, 7-Time WNBA Assist Leader
Nora Lynn Finch was the Inaugural Chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) first female Assistant Athletics Director.
Nora Lynn Finch served as a key member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, the NCAA Division I Management Committee, and the NCAA Division I Championships Cabinet (Chair), as well as many other committees.
Former CEO of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Beth Bass (right)
Beth Bass (left), recipient of the 2004 President’s Award from the National Association of Girls and Women in Sport