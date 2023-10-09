KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spooky season is here once again, renewing public fascination with paranormal activity and other frightening urban legends. East Tennessee has no shortage of historic sites teeming with tales of ghosts and other haunting encounters.

WATE and our sister stations across the state have delved deep into the subject through our Haunted Tennessee series. Here’s a collection of a few high-profile destinations in our area.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary – Petros, Tennessee

The former maximum-security prison’s torrid history dates all the way back to 1896 when it opened in the aftermath of the Coal Creek War. Bleak conditions, disease, and brutal mining work made it a deadly and dangerous place for inmates.

The castle-like prison structure that visitors know today was built in 1931 to combat overcrowding. It garnered the moniker of, “the End of the Line” for its history of housing some of the state’s most heinous criminals, most notably Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassin James Earl Ray.

The prison was shuttered in 2009 and reopened in 2018 as a historical site, distillery, and event venue. Ex-prison guards and non-violent inmates lead tours during the day and thrillseekers can sign up for overnight paranormal tours. Their website claims visitors have reported being touched, shoved, and even growled at.

It should come as no surprise that one of Knoxville’s oldest buildings has a a reputation for being haunted. It’s been many things over its 200-year history including a hotel, a Civil War hospital, and an adult film house.

“It did treat both sides of the war,” Bijou Theatre Executive Director Courtney Bergmeier said. “So sadly, a lot of people took their last breaths in this building, on this floor and in these walls.”

Union Army General William Sanders died here, and some say he still haunts the corridors.

“People say that they catch glimpses of a soldier and the glimmer of buttons and around the corner of his eyes … so we have to assume that is General Sanders keeping an eye on things,” Bergmeier said.

Employees, security guards, and even performers have reported eerie occurrences around the European-style theater, which became a performance venue in 1909.

Legend has it that this former lodge had a guest check in the 1930s who never checked out; a scorned bride named Lydia.

“On the day of their wedding, she went to the altar and he never showed,” General Manager Rachel Saults. “Well, she was heartbroken, she came back to the lodge, she took a rope upstairs to the second floor and then threw it over the beam, right here, and hung herself.” Saults even added that guests of the restaurant can still see the rope burns in the middle of the beam as it hangs above the restaurant’s bar.”

“I’ve even had some customers say they’ve seen a woman on the stairs, and I’ll turn around and there’s nobody there.”

The steakhouse is also located near one of Gatlinburg’s first pools. Though it has since been filled, some claim that the presence of a little boy who drowned in it can also be found at the Greenbrier.

Another local legend that has its origin in the Coal Creek War is this bridge in Anderson County. Tensions were high as miners rebelled against mine owners who wanted to cut costs by using state prisoners for cheap labor rather than company-employed private miners.

Barry Thacker of the Coal Creek Watershed said that Richard ‘Dick’ Drummond was one of the miners fighting at the time. Legend has it that he was lynched this bridge after a dispute at a local dance.

“Everything was fine until Dick Drummond walked in the door,” he added. “There was a fight that night over a girl and later that night a soldier found a private shot dead.”

Drummond was dragged from the boarding house where he was staying and hanged from the now-infamous bridge.

Thacker said there are two beliefs as to why Drummond is haunting the bridge where he was killed.

“One is that the ghost is looking for revenge against the soldiers,” he said. “The other belief is a ghost comes out at night looking for his girlfriends.”

This household goods store served Anderson County and the surrounding area for decades after its completion in 1942. The building also housed some of the store’s workers.

The store closed in 1985 after store owner J.R. Daugherty died in his apartment at the site. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

Melissa Kay of Cadence Craft & Trade, which now occupies the building, has experienced some strange happenings in the building.

“I heard somebody come running up the stairs behind me — so, I just moved to the side … I jumped to the side to let whoever it was past, but no one was there,” she told WATE.

Kay believes that Daugherty’s body was removed, but he never left. “The activity has come and gone. And it seems when Craig Hansen first bought the building and was working on it — they were experiencing a lot of things. Furniture was moving around on its own. Footsteps were everywhere, but no one was in the building.”

The building that houses Finn’s Restaurant & Tavern in West Knoxville has a long, spooky history. The house was constructed in 1830 and owned by Dr. James Harvey Baker, who was shot and killed inside the home during a raid by Union troops in 1863.

“It is very haunted, very haunted,” says Finn’s Tavern co-owner, Jon Ferrie.

The legend goes 15 spirits still continue to roam the Southern antebellum home.

“I felt this cold spiral. It started on my ankles, came all the way down to my waist then up to my head, then it went back to my waist again,” Ferrie recalls. “Then it just disappeared.”

Finn’s Restaurant and Knoxville’s Local Mediums have partnered to offer afterhours guided investigations of the home.

“It’s very true: Baker Peters house is haunted,” Ferrie said. “They’re all good spirits.”