KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the holiday season, those traveling may want to consider making sure their furry companions are up to date on their flu vaccines as some states are reporting outbreaks of canine influenza.

WATE’s sister station KRON in San Francisco, Calif., reported about the outbreak in California, but the outbreak is taking place in other states as well. A map from dogflu.com shows recent outbreaks in California, Texas, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Agriculture, there are two strains of influenza: H3N2 and H3N8. The Department of Agriculture says the virus particles are able to travel up to 20 feet, stay on some surfaces that dogs use often, such as food bowls, for up to 48 hours and to continue to be shed for up to 28 days.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), canine influenza is highly contagious and can also be spread between dogs by direct contact and nasal secretions in addition to contaminated objects. AVMA estimates the number of exposed animals that develop canine influenza is around 80%, although the death rate of the virus is less than 10%.

AVMA reports that some dogs may be asymptomatic and still be contagious, but some symptoms of canine influenza to look out for are:

Persistent cough

Thick nasal discharge

Fever, often between 104-105 degrees Fahrenheit

Lethargy

Eye Discharge

Reduced appetite

For dogs that are socially active, being boarded or groomed, or have an underlying health condition, the Department of Agriculture suggests vaccination. As the virus can live on human hands for up to 12 hours, one of the best ways to prevent infection, in addition to disinfecting surfaces, is hand washing.

“The canine influenza vaccine is a ‘lifestyle’ vaccine and is not recommended for every dog. In general, the vaccine is intended to protect dogs at risk for exposure to the canine influenza virus, which includes those that participate in activities with many other dogs or are housed in communal facilities, particularly where the virus is prevalent,” AVMA’s website states.

For those interested in getting their dog a flu vaccine, dogflu.com reports 66 vets in the Knoxville area that offer the vaccine. Call your dog’s vet to see if they have it or click here to search for a vet that offers the vaccine near you.