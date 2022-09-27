KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many know October as breast cancer awareness month, but a special week is also set aside specifically to focus on hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

In 2010, a resolution for National Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Week was passed in Congress, setting the week of observance as the last week of September, with the last Wednesday of September being National Previvor day. The week acts as a transition point of September being Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month to Breast Cancer Awareness Month being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer week is Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

Every year, over a quarter of a million women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 20,000 are diagnosed with ovarian cancer according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC explains that around 3% of breast cancer and 10% of ovarian cancer are the result of inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

The BRCA1/2 gene mutations are among the most discussed. The CDC says that, statistically, in a population of women without BRCA1/2 gene mutations, 7 of 100 women in the U.S. general population will get breast cancer by age 70, and only 1 of 100 of the same population will get ovarian cancer by age 70. For a population of 100 women in the U.S. who have BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, an estimated 50 will get breast cancer by age 70, and 30 will get Ovarian cancer according to the CDC.

While BRCA1/2 may be the most discussed mutations, additional gene mutations can also play a role in the development of breast cancer. A 2014 study featured in the New England Journal of Medicine found that those under the age of 40 who carry the mutation of the PALB2 was eight to nine times of a higher risk than the general population to develop breast cancer. These risks drop slightly, with ages 40-60 having a six to eight times of a higher risk of developing breast cancer, and those over age 60 having a five times higher risk.

The Yale School of Medicine explains that this increased risk is because this gene encodes a protein that interacts with the BRCA2 gene.

“PALB2 is a gene that encodes a BRCA2-interacting protein. The BRCA2-PALB2 interaction is necessary for DNA damage repair that normally happens in our cells,” said Mariya Rozenblit, MD, Instructor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) at Yale Cancer Center as quoted by the Yale School of Medicine. “When this protein is not functioning normally, DNA damage is not fixed, and cells become abnormal, leading to cancer.”

A 2021 study included in the National Library of Medicine further states the frequency of the Ataxia-telangiectasia Mutated (ATM) gene being detected in breast cancer cases. According to the study, the ATM gene is involved with cell cycle control, among other processes, which may increase the risk of breast cancer development and worse prognosis. The study also aggregated information from previous research, pointing out the findings that BRCA1/2 PALB2, BARD1, RAD51C, ATM, and CHECK2 mutations or variants were found to be significantly associated with breast cancer.

Those who are concerned about their risk for breast or ovarian cancer can take steps to find out their risks sooner rather than later. The CDC suggests talking with your doctor about family history of these cancers to determine if generic counseling would be beneficial. In some cases, doctors may suggest starting certain cancer screenings earlier, according to the CDC. Currently, however, the CDC states that genetic testing will not help most women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer because most cases are not caused by inherited mutations that are currently known.

When detailing family history, the CDC suggests that patients tell their doctors personal or family history of any of the following:

Breast cancer, especially any cases where the person was age 50 or younger

Triple-negative breast cancer at age 60 or younger in women.

Cancer in both breasts

Breast cancer in a male relative

Ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Metastatic of high-grade prostate cancer

Breast, ovarian, pancreatic, or high-grade prostate cancer among multiple blood relatives

Ashkenazi or Eastern European Jewish ancestry

A known BRCA or other cancer-related mutation in the family