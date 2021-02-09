After heart attack at age 5, Knoxville boy’s parents hope EKGs become standard practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville 9-year-old is living a relatively normal life right now, but at just 5 years old, he almost died.

His dad recalls doing CPR for 17 minutes while waiting for an ambulance.

Stone Buckner was born with a congenital heart defect; his parents and doctors had no idea.

The genetic condition he has is called Long QT Syndrome.

Stone survived, but roughly 4,000 children in the United States die each year from the condition.

Now, his parents are hoping a simple EKG can be added to physicals to prevent that.

“We’re thankful to God that day that during that time, you know, I performed 17 minutes of CPR, EMT arrived, took him to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, went to Vanderbilt and that’s where he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition, with a heat arrhythmia.” David Buckner

It is Congenital Heart Defect Week, and the American Heart Association and the Children’s Heart Foundation are committing almost $1 million to research.

Stone Buckner almost died of a heart attack at age 5. His parents hope EKGs become a part of a routine physical even for children.

If your child says they don’t feel well, listen. That’s the message from the Buckner family after their son had a heart attack at just 5-years-old.

Even after surgery, Stone will continue treatment his entire life, but mom and dad say he is doing well.

While you can’t prevent the heart defect, the Buckner’s want other parents and doctors to know the signs.

Seizures

Feeling faint or fainting

Palpitations

“If our story can just change somebody’s life just to know that maybe somebody will hear this out there and their child might have some symptoms that they’ve not thought a lot about and it might make them get a screening it might make them be able to prevent a really traumatic event.” Nikki Buckner

EKGs aren’t currently part of a child’s physical, but the Buckner’s want that to change.

Even if insurance doesn’t cover it, it’s a simple non-invasive test that costs around $50.