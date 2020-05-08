Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holdings its daily press briefing
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Blount Memorial resuming inpatient surgeries May 11

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Certified surgical technologist Matt Loud sets up the back table as part of the sterile field for an elective outpatient case being performed in the in-hospital operating room. Photo courtesy of Blount Memorial.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount Memorial Hospital is set to resume inpatient surgical procedures on Monday, May 11, in accordance with reopening criteria outlined by Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Hospital Association.

Blount Memorial resumed elective surgeries and procedures on Friday, May 1, since postponing them amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and completed 203 total procedures in the first weekend alone.

All elective surgery patients receive a COVID-19 test prior to their procedures, as do patients who are coming to the hospital for other procedures such as colonoscopies or upper endoscopies.

Blount Memorial also began COVID-19 testing every inpatient admission to the hospital on Monday, May 4, with results available within hours to health care providers. The hospital said no presurgical patient has returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Surgeon Dr. Mahdi Budayr, right, performs a surgery at the Blount Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center, with support from physician assistant Caroline Sudhoff and the certified surgical technologist Kyna Graham. Photo courtesy of Blount Memorial.

“Proceeding with surgery is safe,” Blount Memorial general surgeon Dr. Stephen Pacifico said. “We are taking precautions every step of the way, and I feel our patients are as safe at the hospital as they are anywhere.

“It is likely that they have less chance of exposure at the hospital than they do anywhere else in the community. Patients may adversely affect the outcome of their disease process by delaying a case that can be safely performed.”

State guidelines give hospitals the authority to progress through the phased reopening at the community level.

“Every hospital is going to go through the phases differently, as the factors for moving forward are specific to each facility’s patients, supplies, resources and community trends,” Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “We understand the fears that individuals have, but we also want them to know, we continue to take precautions to keep all of our patients safe.”

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter