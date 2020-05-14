1  of  2
BlueCross makes in-network telehealth services permanent

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will continue its coverage of virtual visits with in-network providers permanently.

The state’s largest insurer began made the change Thursday. In March, BlueCross began covering telephone and video visits with in-network providers as part of the expansion of the services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change initially included primary care providers, specialists and behavioral health providers and was later expanded to include occupational, physical and speech therapy as well as ABA therapy services. All of these services will now be covered on an ongoing basis.

“We’re committed to helping our members get the care they need, and telehealth offers them and the providers they trust with more options that fit their everyday needs,” JD Hickey, president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, said. “This recent period has proven virtual care can work for preventive, routine and maintenance care, and we’re making this decision because the added convenience can bring better health.”

BlueCross telehealth coverage includes both member-to-provider and provider-to-provider
consultations. From March 16 to April 14, the insurer managed 71,000 telehealth
claims for its members – 18 times more than the number of claims submitted during the same
time period in 2019.

