1 million Tennesseans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, right, talks about the continuing battle against the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – One million Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

Approximately 22% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose. According to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau there are approximately 6.8 million people living in Tennessee.

Over half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received their first dose, and nearly two-thirds of those over age 70 have received their first doses.

Locally, Blount Memorial Hospital, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Covenant Health and Tennova Healthcare announced March 5 that they have provided more than 100,000 doses.

The Health Department has been working with community partners, faith leaders, and health care advocates to help empower and inform underserved populations across the state.

During the past month, Tennessee’s Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9% to 12.9% and the state’s Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5% to 15%.

“We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake particularly among our elderly, minority and underserved populations,” Piercey said. “At this point in the vaccine roll out, we are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health department, a pharmacy, or a provider’s office.”

Unicoi, Trousdale and Hancock counties have the highest vaccine administration per 100,000 population.

County Doses per 100,00 Population Unicoi 33,186 Trousdale 32,706 Hancock 32,122 Moore 27,194 Madison 26,312 Marshall 25,548 Monroe 25,179 Henry 24,959 Sullivan 24,611 Pickett 24,590

Vaccination providers can be found online at VaccineFinder.org. Tennessee county health departments across the state currently have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination. Book an appointment with your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov. Those who need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with their local health department may call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301. Transportation resources are available when appointments are booked online or via phone.