10th Annual Knoxville BrewFest canceled due to health and safety concerns

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 10th Annual Knoxville Brewfest will not take place due to health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10th Annual Knoxville BrewFest was scheduled to take place during the first weekend of August after it was postponed from June 20 in World’s Fair Park. Organizers wrote on Facebook that a series of smaller events would soon be announced to support the local beer community and charitable works.

“After careful consideration, we are cancelling the events planned for the weekend of August 1st. The high bar that we set for the Brewfest experience simply can not be met in a large-format event without compromising our commitment to health and safety.”

The Brewfest Team

The net proceeds from the event would have benefited CureDuchenne, a nonprofit organization which works to fund research and innovation to extend the lives of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Knoxville BrewFest is presented by Tailgating for a Cause, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that raises money for local charities through community events. Organizers ask those who are able to make a donation to Tailgating for a Cause at this time to visit tntfac.com to make a donation in support of local charities.

