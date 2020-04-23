Closings
120 positive cases of COVID-19 at Middle Tennessee Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Metro Public Health Department tells WKRN that around 120 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Brian Todd with MPHD, the health department and the USDA have been in regular contact with Tyson officials at the plant and are working to ensure Tyson “continues to follow best practices to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public.”

MPHD is monitoring and conducting contact tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County.

The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

 

