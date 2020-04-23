120 positive cases of COVID-19 at Middle Tennessee Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Metro Public Health Department tells WKRN that around 120 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Brian Todd with MPHD, the health department and the USDA have been in regular contact with Tyson officials at the plant and are working to ensure Tyson “continues to follow best practices to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public.”

MPHD is monitoring and conducting contact tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County.

The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.

