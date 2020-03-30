1  of  2
Breaking News
1,834 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths in Tennessee in latest state update Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County announces first death from COVID-19
Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to grow at a double-digit rate per day with 1,834 cases reported Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

COVID-19 cases are up 19% from the 1,537 cases reported Sunday by the state Department of Health. Because of the nationwide increase in cases of COVID-19, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended social distancing recommendations until April 30. Trump said even with the measures 100,000 people may die from the virus.

There have been 13 deaths and 148 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health. And state figures often lag what individual counties are reporting, state health officials have said.

There have been 23,304 COVID-19 tests given in Tennessee, according to state figures.

The Knox County Health Department announced earlier Monday the first death in the county from a COVID-19-related illness and said the county has 57 confirmed cases of the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline

In a case garnering national attention, two residents of a Gallatin nursing home have died amid an outbreak of COVID-19 and more than 100 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Two Tennessee counties — Shelby and Davidson — are reporting over 350 cases each with Shelby with 396 band Davidson 364.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

