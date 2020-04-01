24 deaths, 2,683 coronavirus cases in Tennessee — state Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 24 and there are 2,683 cases of COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said Wednesday.

The 24 deaths is one more than reported on Tuesday. The number of case rose by 20%.

On Monday afternoon Tennessee Gov Bill Lee issued a “safer-at-home” order that urges peoples to stay at home and which closes non-essential businesses. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon issued a Safer-at-Home order Tuesday night allowing for “regulatory authority” and “corrective action” within city limits beginning Wednesday to enforce the state order.

There have been 200 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health. Some 137 people have recovered from COVID-19. The number of coronavirus tests has now reached 32,452.

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan announced during the department’s Wednesday briefing that Kroger and the City of Knoxville are working to offer a drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus this Friday and Saturday.

Some East Tennessee counties have had assessment sites for awhile. Here is a list of sites in East Tennessee that are providing coronavirus assessments.

The state had not been reporting what counties where COVID-19 deaths are occurring, but the Wednesday statistics do show deaths by county. At the county level, Knox County has said it has had one death attributed to the virus.

The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with seven. In Sumner County, a Gallatin nursing home continues to reel from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Tennessee National Guard has stepped in, conducting mass testing and sending nurses to help treat patients.