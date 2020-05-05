298 COVID-19 cases connected to Middle Tennessee Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Department of Health tells News 2 that there are now a total of 298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson food plant in Goodlettsville, and of those positive cases, 220 of them are from Davidson County.

MPHD says the greatest number of the new cases were confirmed over the last three weeks, with the number of confirmed cases in Nashville dropping to eight new cases during the last week.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Department of Health and the USDA are working with Tyson to “mitigate the threat of the disease as part of plant operations.” Officials recently visited the plant and “found the plant to be taking steps to stop the spread of illness.”