3,067 coronavirus cases, 37 deaths in Tennessee — Tennessee Department of Health
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported Friday there have been 3,067 cases of coronavirus in the state with 37 deaths.

Deaths are up by five — or 16% — from Thursday and cases are up 222 — or 8%.

There have been 293 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the state Department of Health. Some 248 people have recovered. There have been 37,839 tests in the state.

The Knox County Health Department reported earlier Friday that there have been 93 coronavirus cases in Knox County, but the state figures show 98 COVID cases.

The state began reporting deaths by county on Wednesday. The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner, where eight have died. Six have died in Davidson and Shelby County.

Gov. Bill Lee was in Knoxville earlier Friday talking to local officials about plans to handle an expected surge in coronavirus patients. He said a “tremendous challenge” lies ahead.

 Lee issued a new executive order on Thursday requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows citizens are not staying at home.

Tennessee is closing at its state parks on Saturday, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed and TVA has closed many of its public access areas. Knox County and Knoxville have restrictions on the use of parks.

