3,633 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in state, according to Tennessee Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to rise. The case count on Sunday is 3.633 and the number of deaths is 44, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The number of deaths is up by one from Saturday and the number of cases is up by 312 — or 9%.

There have been 328 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the state Department of Health. Some 295 people have recovered. The number of tests continues to rise and is now at 45,300.

The state began reporting deaths by county on Wednesday. The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner, where a fifth death has been confirmed at a Gallatin nursing home. Sumner has 10 total coronavirus-related deaths and Shelby County has nine, one more than Saturday. Davidson County has had six deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County went up to 110 on Sunday, according to an update from the Knox County Health Department. The state figures for Knox County show 115.

Blount Memorial on Sunday reported a COVID-19 death. In statement the hospital said:

“Blount Memorial Hospital has experienced the death of a COVID-19 patient who was hospitalized at the time of death. No identifying information about the patient is available based on federal patient privacy laws.

“We do, however, extend our sympathies to the friends and family of this patient and thank the teams of doctors, nurses and other clinicians who cared for this patient.”

Also, on Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered some of the starkest warnings yet Sunday as he braced Americans for the worsening fallout from the new coronavirus, warning “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.”

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.” He added: “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases

0-10 42 11-20 171 21-30 815 31-40 608 41-50 565 51-60 644 61-70 431 71-80 215 80+ 118 Pending 24 Total 3,633