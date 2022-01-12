KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a Tennessee Department of Health review in late December that added about 2,700 to the number of statewide COVID-19 deaths, the Knox County Health Department announced more than 40 new deaths have been added to the county death toll.

Knox County reported 47 additional deaths on Wednesday with a department spokesperson noting 42 of the deaths are from previous months as a result of the statewide review. The other five deaths are newly reported with one occurring in December and four from January.

The official COVID-19 death toll in Knox County since March 2020 is now 1,078. The 1,000th death was reported Dec. 30.

Wednesday’s update marked the first weekly report from KCHD after switching from daily weekday reporting. The change follows the Tennessee Department of Health’s decision to end daily updates in favor of a weekly report.

A KCHD spokesperson said the department opted to make the change because they have to wait on the state’s weekly numbers to be able to update portions of its website.