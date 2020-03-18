Closings
6 tips to help protect Americans during the global coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Yesterday, President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global coronavirus outbreak.

The new recommendations are simple to follow and every American can help slow the virus’ spread:

  1. Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
  2. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
  3. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
  4. If someone in your household has tested positive for the Coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
  5. If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people.
  6. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition—such as a significant heart or lung problem—stay home and away from other people.

The guidelines build on the CDC’s general recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Americans should continue practicing strict personal hygiene, including washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds at a time and wiping down surfaces in the home often.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

