645 active cases on UT’s campus as White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Birx calls on students to avoid ‘super-spreader events’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New COVID-19 numbers on the University of Tennessee’s campus as there are now 645 active cases, 634 total recoveries, and 2,087 students and employees in self-isolation.
This happening as the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, Dr. Deborah Birx participated in a round-table with UT leadership, state and local officials, along with other healthcare professionals locally.
The University of Tennessee is the sixth university she’s visited in the last few months, as she reviews schools’ reopening plans.
Dr. Birx praised UT’s testing, quarantining, and isolation planning, but points to things the school can’t control — student’s off campus activities as being concerning.
“To every student who’s not following those rules, you’re creating super spreader-events. We know that’s happening in community after community, we don’t want it to happen here. Calling on every students’ responsibility to be in college, and to not participate in super-spreader events. I think it’s hard on everybody to get through this short term sacrifice that we’re making for our future.”Dr. Deborah Birx — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
Chancellor Donde Plowman held her bi-weekly school COVID-19 update shortly after Dr. Birx’s visit, and reinforced her plea.
“To our students, please steer clear of crowded indoor places, especially bars. Wear a mask to reduce the spread.”UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party