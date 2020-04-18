Breaking News
6,762 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee; 145 deaths

6,762 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee; 145 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus case on Saturday rose to 6,762 with 145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number cases is up by 173, or 3%, from Friday and the number of deaths is up by three, or 2%. The numer of new cases and deaths typically has been lower on weekends, but the overall rate of growth of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee also has been slowing.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

There have been 719 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 3,234 people have recovered. There have been 90,568 tests administered in the state.

Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.

Statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing began this weekend ins 15 locations.

JOHN HOPKINS STATS: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered

Knox County has announced plans for its own no appointment, drive-thru type COVID-19 testing. And no-appointment drive-thru testing begins in Knox County on Monday.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

As the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic spread, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Friday a temporary furlough for some county government employees.

“The decision to furlough employees was incredibly difficult and the hardest move I’ve made as Mayor,” Jacobs said in a news release. “We held off as long as we could and do not take this lightly because we know it affects real people’s livelihoods.”

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

(AP Graphic)

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan"

Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'"

Giving back to those on the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving back to those on the front lines"

Knox County Schools answers questions about closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answers questions about closing"

Mayor Jacobs announces furloughs for Knox County workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jacobs announces furloughs for Knox County workers"

Tennessee House Speaker Sexton offers vision for reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee House Speaker Sexton offers vision for reopening economy"

Seniors having hard time accessing online COVID-19 resources

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seniors having hard time accessing online COVID-19 resources"

Teachers share messages with students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers share messages with students"

Details on Knox County no-appointment COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Details on Knox County no-appointment COVID-19 testing"

COVID-19 testing ramping up across Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing ramping up across Tennessee"

Knoxville mattress store cited for violating stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mattress store cited for violating stay-at-home order"

Vanderbilt vaccine expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vanderbilt vaccine expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine trials"

Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes"

Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy"

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter