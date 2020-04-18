6,762 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee; 145 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus case on Saturday rose to 6,762 with 145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number cases is up by 173, or 3%, from Friday and the number of deaths is up by three, or 2%. The numer of new cases and deaths typically has been lower on weekends, but the overall rate of growth of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee also has been slowing.

There have been 719 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 3,234 people have recovered. There have been 90,568 tests administered in the state.

Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.

Statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing began this weekend ins 15 locations.

Knox County has announced plans for its own no appointment, drive-thru type COVID-19 testing. And no-appointment drive-thru testing begins in Knox County on Monday.

As the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic spread, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Friday a temporary furlough for some county government employees.

“The decision to furlough employees was incredibly difficult and the hardest move I’ve made as Mayor,” Jacobs said in a news release. “We held off as long as we could and do not take this lightly because we know it affects real people’s livelihoods.”