Breaking News
7,238 cases of coronavirus and 152 deaths in state – Tennessee Department of Health
Live Now
National digital-only coronavirus video update

7,238 cases of coronavirus and 152 deaths in state – Tennessee Department of Health

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The spread of coronavirus continues with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting 7,238 cases and 152 deaths.

Cases were up just 2% or 168 from Sunday. Deaths increased by four.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

There have been 730 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 3,575 people have recovered, the department said Monday. There have been 100,689 tests administered in the state.

Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.

This past weekend marked the launch of an effort to do widespread testing in the state.

More than 11,000 Tennesseans across the state received a free COVID-19 test over the weekend. The tests were part of the state’s Unified-Command Group, a joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The Knox County Health Department on Monday launched avno appointment, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

And some coronavirus tracking sites continue to show an improving situation in Tennessee in containing the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Stats: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity

Thumbnail for the video titled "In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity"

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN"

COVID-19 curveball

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 curveball"

Community supporting healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community supporting healthcare workers"

Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan"

Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'"

Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub"

President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers"

Giving back to those on the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving back to those on the front lines"

Knox County Schools answers questions about closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answers questions about closing"

Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter