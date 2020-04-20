7,238 cases of coronavirus and 152 deaths in state – Tennessee Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The spread of coronavirus continues with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting 7,238 cases and 152 deaths.

Cases were up just 2% or 168 from Sunday. Deaths increased by four.

There have been 730 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 3,575 people have recovered, the department said Monday. There have been 100,689 tests administered in the state.

Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.

This past weekend marked the launch of an effort to do widespread testing in the state.

More than 11,000 Tennesseans across the state received a free COVID-19 test over the weekend. The tests were part of the state’s Unified-Command Group, a joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The Knox County Health Department on Monday launched avno appointment, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

And some coronavirus tracking sites continue to show an improving situation in Tennessee in containing the spread of the virus.

