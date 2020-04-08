79 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee; 4,362 COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has seen 79 people die from COVID-19 and some 4,362 have had the novel coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of dead is up seven, or 10% from Tuesday, and the number of cases is up by 224 or 5%.
There have been 449 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 592 people have recovered. There have been 56,618 tests administered in the state.
The Knox County Health Department said earlier Wednesday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County is 146 with four deaths. State figures for Knox County show 148 cases and three deaths.
The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with 18 total coronavirus-related deaths. Ten people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in the county where more than 100 people tested positive.
Shelby County has had 17 deaths and Davidson County has had 13.
