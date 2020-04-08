1  of  3
Breaking News
Storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning; some could produce high winds, hail 79 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee; 4,362 COVID-19 cases Fourth victim of Knoxville truck stop stabbing released from the hospital
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

79 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee; 4,362 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has seen 79 people die from COVID-19 and some 4,362 have had the novel coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The number of dead is up seven, or 10% from Tuesday, and the number of cases is up by 224 or 5%.

RELATED: Coronavirus resources

There have been 449 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 592 people have recovered. There have been 56,618 tests administered in the state.

The Knox County Health Department said earlier Wednesday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County is 146 with four deaths. State figures for Knox County show 148 cases and three deaths.

The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with 18 total coronavirus-related deaths.  Ten people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in the county where more than 100 people tested positive.

Shelby County has had 17 deaths and Davidson County has had 13.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Sunday school at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday school at home"

Knox County Health Department working with local health care providers to increase testing of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department working with local health care providers to increase testing of COVID-19"

Building better family relationships during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building better family relationships during COVID-19 pandemic"

Daycare centers fighting to stay open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare centers fighting to stay open"

Gym closures: Policies and workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gym closures: Policies and workouts"

Gov. Bill Lee talks about promising signs as the state reports 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee talks about promising signs as the state reports 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday"

Can your pet catch COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can your pet catch COVID-19?"

Knox County Health Department: Wear masks in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: Wear masks in public"

How to take advantage of quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to take advantage of quarantine"

How the Pruitts are handling the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "How the Pruitts are handling the pandemic"

Parked during the pandemic: Maintaining your car during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parked during the pandemic: Maintaining your car during coronavirus pandemic"

PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronavirus update"

Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus"

Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees"

Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office"

Patients rush to join studies of remdesivir drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patients rush to join studies of remdesivir drug"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories