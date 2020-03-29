1  of  2
Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications
President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force press briefing
8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are adults age 65 and older

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Be sure to stay connected with the elderly by calling or using video chat to see how they’re doing and if they need anything, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

Older people are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 which may result in increased stress during a crisis.

Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.

Things you can do to support yourself:

  • Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
  • Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
  • Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
  • Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
  • Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.
  • If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call
    • 911
    • Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. (TTY 1-800-846-8517)

Resources are available, check out Tips for Older Adults and People Who are at Higher Risk.

